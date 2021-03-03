Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,446 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.75, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.