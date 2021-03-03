Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 71,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 39,952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 171,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,172. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.70. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

