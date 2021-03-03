Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 91,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

