Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,645 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Himax Technologies worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.24 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

