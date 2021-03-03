MixMarvel Price Hits $0.0036 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and $660,657.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.00780706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,276,832 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

