Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Moderna worth $135,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,553,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,693,389.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,985,015 shares of company stock worth $615,777,917. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $146.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

