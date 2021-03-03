Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $182.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $107.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $146.81 on Monday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,553,868 shares in the company, valued at $970,693,389.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,247,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,985,015 shares of company stock valued at $615,777,917. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,708,000 after buying an additional 128,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.