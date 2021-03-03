Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.34

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 4632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.48 million, a P/E ratio of -133.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,029,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after buying an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 546,091 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 117,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.