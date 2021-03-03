Modwenna Rees Mogg Buys 1,406 Shares of Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) Stock

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) insider Modwenna Rees Mogg bought 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £998.26 ($1,304.23).

Shares of AATG opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Wednesday. Albion Technology & General VCT Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a market capitalization of £72.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.94.

About Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

