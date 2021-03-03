Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $43.95. 968,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 960,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti cut Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $960.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.