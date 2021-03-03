MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $36,106.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007427 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00149443 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 215,557,053 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

