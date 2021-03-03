Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

