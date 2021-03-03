Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00368858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.