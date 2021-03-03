More Avery Sells 3,480 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

More Avery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $291.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

