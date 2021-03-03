Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 32.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

WMK traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. 2,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,390. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.