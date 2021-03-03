Morgan Stanley Boosts Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.14.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,499 shares of company stock worth $1,487,439. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.