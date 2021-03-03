Morgan Stanley Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $52.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after acquiring an additional 207,449 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,331,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.