Morgan Stanley Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $66.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $68.58 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

