Morgan Stanley Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $245.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of Square stock opened at $252.20 on Wednesday. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 400.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock valued at $264,599,517. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 603.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

