Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TIXT. Bank of America began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $29.09 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

