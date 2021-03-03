Morgan Stanley Raises New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYCB. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

