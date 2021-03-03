Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

