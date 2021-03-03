Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,609 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $810,906.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,004,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,172,109.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $229.54 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 50.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 189.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 459.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

