Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. Morphic has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $324,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 28,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $845,794.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,635 shares of company stock worth $11,168,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

