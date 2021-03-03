Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $84.85, but opened at $76.68. Morphic shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 5,247 shares traded.

Specifically, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $408,269.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $324,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,635 shares of company stock worth $11,168,298. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Morphic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Morphic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Morphic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.