MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €129.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

MOR opened at €85.08 ($100.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 43.01. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.76.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

