Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,010.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 5658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 967 ($12.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 907.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 785.01. The stock has a market cap of £536.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £286.20 ($373.92). Insiders acquired 665 shares of company stock valued at $594,249 in the last 90 days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.