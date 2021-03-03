MTBC, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. MTBC has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

