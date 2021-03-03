Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 3,778,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,737,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,015 shares of company stock valued at $849,590 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after buying an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 919,484 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

