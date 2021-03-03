Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.83. 580,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,019,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,250 shares of company stock worth $1,600,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

