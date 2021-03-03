Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Up 127.8% in February

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the January 28th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,551,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NXTTF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Namaste Technologies has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company worldwide. The company sells herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes, as well as medical cannabis through e-commerce sites. It also operates NamasteMD, a telemedicine platform that allows patients to have a remote medical consultation with a licensed healthcare practitioner; and Findify, an e-commerce artificial intelligence machine learning application, which optimize and personalize consumer's on-site buying experience in real-time.

