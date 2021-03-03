Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 8%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 55,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 91,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The company has a market cap of C$33.02 million and a PE ratio of -11.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. The company sells its instruments in approximately 40 countries. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

