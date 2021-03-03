Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NNOX stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. 67,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.73. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $94.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

