NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NSTG opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

