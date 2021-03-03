National Bank Financial Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$50.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get First National Financial alerts:

TSE FN traded up C$2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$48.04. 62,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.38. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.75 and a 12-month high of C$48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,115.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,492,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.