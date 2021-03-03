National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Transcontinental in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32.

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$622.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.10 million.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

