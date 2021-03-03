National CineMedia (NCMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,129. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

