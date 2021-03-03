National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.National Vision also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.88-0.91 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of EYE opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.30, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

