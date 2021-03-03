Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NATR opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.95. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

