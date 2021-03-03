NatWest Group’s (NWG) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 261,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,541. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

