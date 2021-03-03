Nektar Therapeutics to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

