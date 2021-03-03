Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth about $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.