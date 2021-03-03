NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.79 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00480613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00077954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00055033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.30 or 0.00489059 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars.

