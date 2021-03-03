Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to Buy by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The company has a market cap of $308.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

