NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $21,191.83 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $21,191.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17.

On Monday, December 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,880.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $60,261.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $53,889.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

