Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,757. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STIM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

