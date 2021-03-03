Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading 6.5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) traded up 6.5% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.54. 279,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 574,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

Several research firms have commented on STIM. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $285.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46.

Neuronetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

