NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Buys A$80,000.00 in Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) insider Anton Uvarov acquired 400,000 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$80,000.00 ($57,142.86).

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical studies of patented technologies. The company's lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

