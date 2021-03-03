Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Down 63.1% in February

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,400 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the January 28th total of 3,101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,015,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NEVDF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,415. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

