New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Realty Advisors Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,256,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00.

New Concept Energy stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a current ratio of 38.80. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.